Parents want answers to mask mandate questions

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School Board meeting of Monday July 12 saw more than its usual share of visitors. Many parents came to the board meeting for the public comment portion, sharing their views on mask mandates with the school board.

Chris Gibbel, Andrea McMurray, Alyssa Gibbel, Leslyann Davis, and B.J. Vinyard all stood before the board regarding the possibility of mask mandates in the Carlinville Community School District. The parents who showed up to the meeting had a lot to say to the board about how they felt about a mask mandate, as well as asked a lot of questions to the board about the decision and decision making process they had to go through.

C. Gibbel was the first to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. He presented an argument with statistics and data to the board. He left a final, more emotionally worded appeal to the board saying, “The choice to take this vaccine and to wear a mask should be left to the individual student and their families. My ask for this board is simple, leave the medical decisions where they belong, with the individual family unit. Let the students, along with those who know and love them the best make the decisions regarding vaccines and masking.”

A. McMurray quickly followed C. Gibbel during Public Comment. She has concerns over mask mandates teaching children to discriminate against people. “This is just another form of discrimination, by picking and choosing who can and cannot wear a mask, who can or cannot walk into a building.” McMurray, like many others present at the meeting, felt that the decision to vaccinate or mask their children should be left to the family, and not be decided by the government stating, “These are my children, not Governor Pritzker’s…” McMurray also added, in regards, to a facebook poll that was posted on a Carlinville community page on Sunday, July 11, that based on the results of that poll, “… it is abundantly clear that the majority of this town wants our children unmasked.”

A. Gibbel, the third speaker of the night, brought up similar points as McMurray and C. Gibbel, she also asked how the teachers were feeling about a mask mandate, wondering, “Are the teachers’ opinions and thoughts on this matter being taken into account?” A. Gibbel says that she has spoken to a few teachers, who had wanted to come to the meeting, but who “chose not to, for whatever their reasons are, I know what a couple of those reasons are…” A. Gibbel ended her address to the Carlinville School Board saying, “I think there is zero actual, legit reason for mandating these masks further in our school.”

Dr. Becky Schuchman, superintendent of the school district, addressed the speakers thus far, first thanking them for attending the meeting and providing comment and feedback to the school board. Schuchman said, in regards to the guidance that was released on Friday, July 9, “The issue with the guidance is that it did come out on Friday… and it would be very nice if they told schools ahead of time that guidance was coming out, and said this is kind of what’s going to come out in the guidance, so that when the public gets it and they want an answer to it we have an ability to do that, and we don’t…”

Schuchman added, “It is new guidance, it is slightly different in some of the aspects of it and how it is worded. Much of what I’ve done today is try to get some information to try to clarify what it all actually means, so we can figure out what that looks like for Carlinville.”

Schuchman states she has either been in contact or is trying to get in contact with legal council, the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Macoupin County Department of Public Health, the teachers union, the school districts insurance agency, all trying to get clarification on what exactly the new guidance means, how it has to be followed, any potential areas where the school district could be held liable or possibly punished, and what that could look like, for not following the new guidelines.

A member of the audience asked Schuchman about funding from the State, which Schuchman answered saying that funding from the state would come into play and be a factor in any decision as well.

Leslyann Davis also spoke at the meeting about the effectiveness, or lack thereof of wearing masks. Davis stated, “I also was an RN on a covid floor working with Covid patients, and I just wanted to speak up because it has been made very clear that masks do not work.” Davis pointed to studies done on masks, that they had been proving ineffective at keeping bacteria, viruses, and diseases out, and pointed out some of things found inside a mask.

“There were tests done to show what’s on the masks and it contained mold, fungus, e. coli, several different bacterias causing pneumonia, meningitis, and several other ailments,” stating she was uncomfortable with the results of those studies.

Davis stated later on in her comment to the board that, “ …if that ever becomes an issue, mask or vaccination, I’m going to have to pull my kids out of school and homeschool them.” Many of the other parents in the audience all seemed to agree, nodding their heads at her statement or vocalising their agreement with her decision.

Davis added, about her decision to homeschool if need be, “And I never thought I would have to say that but we are being pushed into a corner, and it’s just a pressure. I feel like this should be optional, I feel like it always should have been optional. It’s the parents’ choice.”

B.J. Vinyard was the final speaker for the public comment session, asking the board, “…to lean heavy on your convictions, as we get ready to make a decision about the future of our children as we get ready to start this school year.” Vinyard feels the parents have their backs against a wall, but reminded the school board that, “… we have your guys’ backs as your backs are against the wall, when we’re talking funding…” Vinyard added, “This is our small town, we are Carlinville, we are the heartbeat of what goes on around here, and let’s take into consideration the families and their decisions and let’s keep it a choice.” The majority of the audience again showed their agreement with Vinyard through applause and vocal agreements.

Craig Frankford, the president of the school board decided to address the crowd, “I don’t know what will be decided, there may be a lot clearer guidance tomorrow. In my opinion, if the IDPH came out and said masks aren’t required in schools, Carlinville isn’t going to say ‘ah to heck with that we’re going to have masks’. We’re going to follow the department of public health guidelines and the CDC.

“There are three things we can’t let happen, if any decision we make, makes us lose out on this CARES money, and we’re talking 2.7 to 3 million dollars, we can’t let that happen. It would be fiscally irresponsible of the school, I don’t want it to be about money but no one is going to let this school lose out 3 million dollars.”

Frankford acknowledged when asked about the CARES money, that it was extra money, outside of what is usually in the district budget, before saying, “It’s my opinion, the board is not going to do anything to let the school district lose that money.”

A member of the public then asked Frankford, “So if legal issues are a concern, then you would be willing to say we’re going to vaccinate our kids in order to get this money? If that’s what it came down to? You’ve got to vaccinate or you can’t come in the school?

Frankford replied stating, “I hope to God our state doesn’t try to make that-

The initial question asker interrupted asking, “But what if they do?”

