Panthers pull away from Cavaliers with dominant fourth quarter

Panthers pull away from Cavaliers with dominant fourth
Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
The Carlinville High School varsity football team was showing signs that Week 4 could possibly yield a season-changing upset, but the undefeated Pana Panthers defended their home turf and pulled away late for a 37-19 win Friday night.
The Cavaliers committed four turnovers en route to a third consecutive loss and dropped to 1-3 on the year.
“This has been ongoing for two weeks,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “It’s just mental errors that have to be cut down in some way, shape or form. I don’t want to keep using youth as an answer, but we’re going to get better with the more games we play. We were obviously frustrated afterwards, but I thought our effort for four quarters was better.”
Colton DeLong carried the football 34 times and helped keep the Cavaliers afloat with three touchdowns and 254 rushing yards. The senior captain also added an interception on the defensive end.
“Over the last two weeks, I thought our offensive line improved and that has been making him look better,” Easterday said of DeLong.
Both teams were held scoreless for the first seven minutes, but Pana used a Carlinville special teams penalty to its advantage. Upon