Pamela S. Darte, 67

Pamela S. Darte Pamela S. (Olmsted) Darte, 67, of Gillespie passed away at 8:27 a.m., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

She was born May 7, 1950, in Litchfield to Harold Williams Olmsted and Elsie (Richards) Olmsted Baldridge.

She married Robert L. “Bob” Darte; he survives. Mrs. Darte worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was currently the postmaster in Shipman.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gillespie, where she played the piano and organ, and she was a volunteer at Pregnancy Resource Center.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her mother, Elsie Olmsted Baldridge of Gillespie; son, Jason Darte of Gillespie; grandchildren, Connor Darte and Belle Darte; siblings, Wayne (Peggy) Olmsted of Trinity, Fla., Richard Olmsted of Gillespie, Wayde Olmsted of Gillespie, Michael Olmsted of Benld, Andrew (Beth) Olmsted of Staunton and Fran (Bob) Nolan of Gillespie; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and nephew, Michael Valenti. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church in Gillespie, with Pastor Jared DePoppe and Brother Ray Ditch officiating. Burial was in Gillespie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Pregnancy Resource Center.

