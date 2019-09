P.E.O. hosts sixth annual kitchen tour Sept. 14

Angela Releford is pictured discussing the unique ceiling of her kitchen with a visitor during the sixth annual P.E.O. kitchen tour. A large crowd attended the event which featured a total of six kitchens. The Carlinville chapter of P.E.O. has been in existence since 1911 and provides funding in grants, loans or scholarships for women seeking to further their education.