Oswald sworn in as Carlinville’s acting mayor

Posted Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:10 p.m.

By CHRISTOPHER BEST

Enquirer~Democrat contributor

Following the Oct. 20 passing of Mayor Deanna Demuzio, an emergency meeting of the City Council was held Thursday, Oct. 22 in which Sarah Oswald was elected acting Mayor of Carlinville by her fellow Council members.

Despite limited capacity in City Hall due to coronavirus safety guidelines, the chamber was filled as members of the community waited to see who would serve as the city’s new mayor. The vote was unanimously (7-0) in favor of Oswald, as she was the only member of the City Council that abstained.

Oswald was sworn in by City Attorney Dan O’Brien. The election and swearing of the new mayor were the only items on the agenda.

“I’m really honored that the council trusted me to become acting mayor, “ Oswald said following the meeting. “I’m also excited to work with the people on the council because we all seem to be good friends. Deanna left a great example for me to follow and hopefully I can do as well as she did.”