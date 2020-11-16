Oswald announces candidacy for Carlinville mayor

Posted Nov. 16, at 7:20 p.m.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Carlinville Mayor Sarah Oswald announced she will run for a full term as mayor of the city of Carlinville in the April 2021 municipal election.

Oswald, a member of the Carlinville City Council since 2013, was unanimously selected by council members to complete the remaining term of the late Mayor Deanna Demuzio, who passed away on October 20.

“We’re a very close group of council members. We work well together and all want what is best for Carlinville,” Oswald said. “Receiving the council’s unanimous support to fill out Mayor Demuzio’s term is a sign of trust that I don’t take lightly.”

Oswald states that over the course of a full term, her priorities will include:

• Providing clean drinking water to the community

• Pushing forward on a $300,000 “Rebuild Illinois” grant to relocate the Carlinville

• Police Department to a property once owned by Frontier Communications

• Boosting economic development

• Supporting and retaining local businesses

• Leading community economic recovery efforts post COVID-19

As a lifelong resident of Carlinville and dedicated public servant, Sarah retired in 2017 after 21 years in the Macoupin County Clerk’s office. She also volunteers locally for the American Cancer Society’s annual Macoupin County Relay For Life and SamJam Music & Brewfest, the annual benefit for neurofibromatosis research and support named after her son Sam.

“I’m honored and grateful for the support I’ve received from the community as mayor,” said Oswald. “I want the citizens of Carlinville to know that they can rely on me to be a mayor who will always put their needs first.”