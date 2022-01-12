Orville Lee Wheeler

Orville Lee Wheeler, 89 of Girard, IL passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 4, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Orville was born July 23, 1932, in Glenarm, IL, a son of Jesse Garnett and Dora (Humphrey) Wheeler.

Orville graduated from Pleasant Plains High School.

He married Joyce Kunken on May 21, 1960, in Lincoln, IL.

Orville was proud to serve in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was discharged in 1953.

He received a BS and MS in business from ISU, a MS and ED.Spec., from SIUE in counseling, and completed requirements for Supt of Schools at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Orville worked for Illinois Youth Commission, taught school at Northwestern-Piasa, Southwestern-Piasa and teacher-principal at St. Paul, AR.

Orville was a member of the Girard-Virden American Legion.

Orville enjoyed having all his family spend time together. His hobbies were playing the keyboard and walking.

Orville is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann; daughter, Leigh Ann (Don) Gebhardt of Lexington, KY; sons, Dwayne Wheeler of Girard, IL, Donnie Wheeler of Decatur, IL, Brian (friend-Brenda Cox) Wheeler of Farmersville, IL; two granddaughters; several nieces and nephews.

Orville was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Frankie Releford, Garnet Nelson, Louise Huffman, Wilma Wheeler and brother Murrell Wheeler.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard with Revs, Don Durbin and Greg Frazier.

Burial followed in Girard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Girard Fire & Rescue Squad or American Cancer Society.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL is in charge of arrangements.