Orville H. Johnson

Orville H. Johnson, 95, of Nokomis passeed away Sunday, Nov. 24, at noon at Tremont Ridge, Hillsboro.

Orville, the son of Henry F. and Ruth E. Buse Johnson was born Feb. 20, 1924 in Greenwood Township, Nokomis. He married Dorothy V. Lange June 15, 1947 at the United Church of Christ in Carlinville. She passed away Feb. 27, 2019. He is survived by sons Duane (Christy) Johnson and David Johnson, and daughter, Delores; grandchildren Kyle, Karen, Dayna and Adam; and great-grandchildren Owen, Logan and Evan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents and brothers, Eldon, Wayne and Ronald Johnson.

Services were held Nov. 30 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hillsboro, with burial in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Nokomis. Memorials are suggested to the Honor Flight Program.