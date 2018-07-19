Olympian to host clinic for shot put and discus throwers

Olympian to host clinic for shot put and

CARLINVILLE (July 19, 2018) – Kelsey Card and her husband Andrew Bartsch will be in Carlinville Aug. 3-4 hosting free shot put and discus clinics at Carlinville High School.

Card, a 2016 U.S. Olympian in the discus, will hold the clinic for middle school and high school students, with clinics limited to the number of athletes per session.

Athletes will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each session will be limited to 10-12 athletes to allow for more individualized instruction and evaluation.

Contact Andrea Card at 473-8366 prior to July 28 to secure a spot.

Clinics for middle school students will take place from 9 a.m. to noon August 3 and 4. High school clinics will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. August 3 and 4.

Sessions will take place at the Carlinville High School shot put and discus facilities.

Athletes should dress in clothing appropriate for participating in the shot and discus, and should bring water or other appropriate drinks for hydration.

Athletes may bring their own implements, but shot and discus will be provided for those who do not have their own.

In case of inclement weather, sessions will be canceled or moved inside for drill instruction only.

Card is a four-time IHSA state champion at Carlinville High School in the shot put and discus, and holds the IHSA record for longest discus toss at 167-feet-four inches.

In college at the University of Wisconsin, Card was a seven-time first-team All-American, and a Big 10 record holder in the outdoor shot put (60-feet-10.75 inches) and discus (208-feet-five inches). She was 2016 NCAA outdoor champion in the discus.

Bartsch, currently Madison Club throws coach, is a former thrower at UC-Davis and the University of Wisconsin.