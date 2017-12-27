Olroyd sets school mark in Cavies' tourney opening comeback win

Olroyd sets school mark in Cavies’ tourney opening

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 27, 2017) – Rachel Olroyd had 19 points in the third quarter, including a pair of three-pointers, giving her the school record for career three-point makes.

It helped cap a historic rally in the process, as Carlinville beat Greenfield/Northwestern 65-58 Tuesday in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament opener.

The Cavies trailed by 16 early in the third quarter, but forced 18 second half turnovers with aggressive full-court defensive pressure.

“We’re down double digits, and we came out and said, hey, we got to play harder than them,” said Carlinville coach Darrin DeNeve. “One way to get the energy up was to press. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. But we put on the full-court press, got some turnovers and able to get some easy baskets. Every girl who was in the game in the second half made plays. It was a good team effort.”

The Tigers looked good early, getting eight points from Kassidy Walters in building a 13-10 lead after one quarter. The Cavies got eight points from Emma Griffith early.

GFNW opened quarter two on a 12-2 run to take a 25-12 lead and eventually built the lead to 30-16 at halftime.

Walters scored early in the third to make it a 32-16 game. Then, Walters picked up her third foul. Griffith got her fourth foul later in the quarter.

The Cavies went on an 8-0 run to get within 32-24 after Olroyd knocked down four of six free throws, sandwiched around baskets from Lexi Egelhoff and Griffith.

GFNW stayed afloat behind three-pointers from Jessa Vetter and Laiken Heavner, and had a 42-29 lead late in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers closed the third quarter on a 13-2 run. Sydney Cania made a three-point play; Olroyd then took over, scoring the final 10 points of the quarter, including a three-point play and a three-point field goal at the end of the quarter. She finished with 19 points in the quarter, including the school record for career threes.

The Cavaliers had pulled within 44-42 heading to the fourth after a 26-point third quarter explosion.

The momentum kept up as Sydney Bates’ steal and layup tied the game at 44. Walters came back in the game and gave the Tigers a brief 46-44 lead with a basket.

Natalie Kaganich responded with a three-pointer and the Cavies took the lead at 47-46.

Cania hit a three-pointer and Olroyd’s three-point play with 3:21 left made it a 57-50 Carlinville advantage.

Carlinville was able to maintain the lead for the remainder of the game, getting late hoops from Kayla Seal and Griffith to close the game.

“Those sorts of wins are rare,” DeNeve said. “It’s a good one. We’re going to remember that one for a while.”

Olroyd finished with 25 points, 23 in the second half and Griffith added 15 for Carlinville, which made 17 of 30 shots from the field in the second half and 25 of 57 for the game. They were 11 of 21 at the foul line with 18 turnovers.

“She had quite honestly one of her worst halves of basketball, perhaps in her career,” said DeNeve. “Then she comes right back and maybe has her best half of basketball in her career. Good basketball players, when things are going well, they kind of dig deep and make things happen. She certainly did that in the third quarter and beyond.”

Cania added six points; Bates five; Egelhoff four; Kaganich and Seal three each; Taylor Wills and Paityn Tieman had two points each.

Walters had 20 points; Vetter 12 and Heavner 11 for the Tigers, which made 19 of 41 from the field, 17 of 26 at the foul line but had 28 turnovers, 18 of which came in the second half.

In other first day tournament games on the girls side at Carlinville, Staunton emerged with a 54-26 win over East Alton-Wood River.

EAWR put Staunton in a 7-0 hole early, but the Bulldogs responded with a 13-2 run to take the lead behind a pair of three-pointers from Savannah Bruhn. Kayla Brantley kept the Oilers afloat early. A late three-pointer in the first quarter made it a 13-12 Staunton lead after a quarter.

Staunton went on a 26-2 run in the middle two quarters, as the Oilers misfired on 27 straight shots from the field at one point. It was 29-12 at half and 39-14 through three quarters of play.

Bruhn finished with four three-point makes and 16 points, and Ashleigh Painter added 16 points of her own. Abby Scanzoni had 14 points. Staunton made eight three-pointers, 21 of 55 shots from the field and four of 13 at the foul line with 16 turnovers.

Brantley had three long-range shots and finished with 11 for the Oilers, just 10 of 49 from the field and two of three at the foul line, with 19 turnovers.

Gillespie rallied late to beat Litchfield in the tournament opener Tuesday evening at the middle school gymnasium, 41-35.

Litchfield took a 27-22 lead to the fourth quarter but the Miners outscored the Purple Panthers 19-8 in the final eight minutes.

Paige Niemeyer scored 19 points for Gillespie, which made 17 of 21 free throws.

Cara Pence had 13 points and Lizzy Luttrell 10 for the Purple Panthers, just five of 12 at the foul line.

Earlier in the day at the middle school gym, Nokomis bumped off Bunker Hill 55-27.

The Redskins raced out to an 18-4 lead after a quarter and 35-13 at halftime.

The Minutemaids got 12 points from Mallory Schwegel in a losing effort.

Alyssa Huber hit five three-pointers of the eight made by the team, finishing with a game-high 22 points for Nokomis.

Other tournaments

LEBANON – Southwestern opened the Lebanon tournament Tuesday evening by defeating Steeleville 45-32.

The Birds trailed early but led 22-16 at the half and 36-29 entering the fourth quarter.

Molly Novack had 11 points and Annie Gallaher nine for the Birds, which made five three-pointers and four of eight free throws in the game.

Southwestern will face Lebanon in a winner’s bracket game this evening.

RIVERTON – North Mac lost twice in pool play Tuesday at the Riverton Lady Hawk Christmas Classic.

North Mac lost 51-37 to Riverton, despite a 22-21 halftime lead. The Hawks outscored North Mac 16-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Cailynn Martin paced the Panthers with 23 points and Sophie Starks had eight points. Riverton got 14 points from Addison Pals and 10 from Abigail Walters.

North Mac then lost to Heyworth 70-26 as the Hornets went 2-0 in pool play. North Mac trailed 25-4 after a quarter and 46-15 at the half.

Martin had six points to lead the Panthers. North Mac will wrap up the tournament Thursday by facing Warrensburg-Latham.