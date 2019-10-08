Oliver Schwallenstecker

Oliver “Ollie” Schwallenstecker, 80, of Bunker Hill died at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born January 10, 1939, in Woodburn to Louis Schwallenstecker & Rosalind (Wood) Kaeshamer. He married Judy (Price) Schwallenstecker on March 30, 1957 in Bunker Hill.

He was retired after having been a supervisor for Shell Oil. Ollie served on the Bunker Hill City Council, Bunker Hill Library Board and Macoupin County Board (from 2004-16) and was on the Bunker Hill High School 2016 Wall of Honor. He was a member of Bunker Hill Masonic Lodge #151 A.F. & A.M, Bunker Hill Fire Department, Shell Wood River Refinery History Museum, Minutemen Quarterback Club, BHHS Alumni Association, Meissner PTA, Macoupin County Route 66 Association of Illinois, Illinois Route 66 Motor Tour, Macoupin County Historical Society and Macoupin County Genealogical Society, Southern IL Mustang Association, Mt. Olive Soulsby Shell Station Restoration Coordinator, Solar Car Race volunteer, Khoury League Coach and the “Voice of Minutemen Football.”

He is survived by his spouse, Judy Schwallenstecker of Bunker Hill; children, Pam (Dave) Monetti of Bunker Hill, Deb (Herb) Rose of Bunker Hill and Jim (Tina) Schwallenstecker of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Kristina Monetti, Michael Monetti, Brett (Jayme) Rose, Austin Rose, Cameron (significant other, Amy) Rose, Seirra Schwallenstecker, Dakota Schwallenstecker, Marcus Voss, great-grandchildren, Charlotte Rose, Sawyer Jo Rose and Avery Monetti; brother, Richard Schwallenstecker of Fulton, Mo., brothers-in-law, Charlie (Cindy) Price of Glen Carbon, Mike (Sally) Price of St. Petersburg, Fla., sisters-in-law, Betty (Dave) Craddick of Litchfield and Mary Lee Schwallenstecker of Litchfield.

Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, LaVerne Schwallenstecker and James Harrington; sister, Jane Reed; brothers-in-law, Gary Wayne Price and Steven Price.

Visitation was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Masonic services were held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A memorial service took place at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Education Foundation or Choice of the Family. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.