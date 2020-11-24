Oaklynn M. Wagner

Oaklynn Marie Wagner, infant daughter of Elexis Davidson and Dustin Wagner died Nov. 20.

She was born at 2:40 and entered into eternal rest at 4:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Gloria Stratton; and paternal great-grandfather, John Wagner, Sr.

Oaklynn is survived by her mother, Elexis Davidson of Schram City; father, Dustin Wagner of New Douglas; maternal grandparents, Grace Davidson of Litchfield, and Tim Davidson of Schram City; paternal grandparents, April (husband, Shawn) McGee of O’Fallon, and John (wife, Brittany) Wagner, Jr. of New Douglas; maternal great-grandparents, Bob Stratton of Gillespie, and Kimberly and Mike Davidson of Schram City; paternal great-grandparents,

Patricia and Pete Eftimoff of Alton, and Terri and Bob Purgerson of Nokomis; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private family funeral ceremony will be held at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Family of Oaklynn Marie Wagner.

Visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.