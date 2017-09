Northwestern heads to junior high baseball state tourney

MACON (Sept. 28, 2017) – Palmyra Northwestern won the Macon Meridian baseball sectional on Saturday, defeating Springfield Blessed Sacrament 11-0 in five innings.

The win puts the Wildcats into the state baseball tournament this Friday at East Peoria’s Eastside Center for Class 2A.

Northwestern (17-1) will face Paris Crestwood (8-3) at 10 a.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s semifinal round at 10 a.m.