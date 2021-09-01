North Mac students protest COVID decisions

About 50 students from North Mac High School in Virden left class on Monday, August 30 in protest of the North Mac School District’s COVID-19 testing and quarantine policies. Some parents and staff members joined the students in their walk-out protest.

This protest followed North Mac’s response to six football players being exposed to COVID-19 on Monday, August 23. The parent of one player who had been exposed to COVID-19 stated that allegedly North Mac Superintendent Jay Goble told the parent that an off-site rapid test would be enough to clear the student for play in the Saturday, August 28 game against Riverton. Those players then went to Springfield and got COVID-19 rapid tests at the White Oaks Mall testing site. The results of those tests came back negative which the students then presented to the school. The North Mac administration told the students that they could not accept the negative COVID tests as they had been done off site, and the school said the tests had to be done on campus.

The parent then state, “The superintendent actually gave me that approval after Wednesday night’s board meeting. Then he said, after consulting with the Macoupin County Health Department that they had to pull that off the table.”

According to North Mac School District only individuals tested on campus would be able to avoid the 10-day mandatory quarantine after exposure. However, the district currently does not have the ability to conduct rapid testing on campus because of staffing issues.

When the six football players participated in the walk-out they were allegedly threatened with suspension or even arrest for participating. Other students who participated were told to go home for the day and return to classes on Tuesday.

Monday night Goble sent a call out to families to inform them that starting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, North Mac High School will be pausing in-person learning and shifting to full remote learning.

In his phone call, Dr. Goble addressed the walk-out stating he understand the students, parents, and staffs disappointment, but added the district is following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidelines.

Goble’s voicemail was as follows:

“Good Evening Panther Nation this is Dr. Goble. First I wanted to inform everyone that starting tomorrow, Aug. 31, North Mac High School will be taking a pause on in-person learning and will engage in full remote learning. This is due to the large number of positive cases at the high school that has been growing since we returned to school, as well as the extraordinarily high number of quarantined students as a result of close exposures. Currently there are 9 positive cases at North Mac High School and 118 students being quarantined. This is over 30% of the entire student body. After conferring with the Communicable Disease Section Chief at the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Macoupin County Public Health Department, I have made the decision to move our high school students to full remote learning indefinitely. This will at the very least run through the Labor Day weekend, and possibly longer. More will follow in a few days regarding a more definitive timeline.

High school students, I remind you that you should participate in remote learning online via Microsoft Teams, and you will be following your normal time schedule as if you were in person. For more specific information, please contact your teachers or your building administration.

A reminder that during full remote learning, all extracurricular activities are suspended until we can return to in-person learning. I strongly urge everyone to follow the mitigation directives during this time. Where your mask when in public, practice social distancing, if you are under a quarantine order obey that order and remain in quarantine in order to mitigate a possible spread of the virus. And finally, if you are able to receive a vaccine and willing to do so, then please do so. It is going to take all of us working together to stop the continued spread and mutation of the COVID virus.

I want to now turn my remarks to what happened at the high school today, and to briefly speak to you this evening regarding that unfortunate event. It is important for everyone to realize that while we understand the emotions and disappointment of students and parents when students are required to quarantine as a result of either students testing positive or being part of an outbreak exposure. We’re doing what we have been directed to do by the Illinois Department of Public Health. I know some of you don’t always agree with various rules and guidelines regarding this pandemic, and you don’t have to agree with them, but we do have to follow them. To violate these rules or to act in defiance of the Illinois Department of Public Health, not only makes our school district legally and financially vulnerable, but more importantly, it potentially places students’ health in harm’s way. I know some of you may disagree with this. I understand, and I respect your right to your opinions. But what I cannot support, and do not respect, is the disruptive behavior of a small number of parents, who are not willing to accept disappointing news, or the realities of a bad situation.

Missing school and missing games are highly disappointing. I understand that, and I empathize with you. I truly do. And I urge everyone to take a step back and try to gain a little perspective about what is truly most important during these incredibly difficult times. I want everyone to know that each and every single day you have a dedicated collection of administrators, educators, support staff, and board members who are working to make North Mac the best possible place for our students to attend school. We do what we do because we care for kids. I think some of you have lost sight of that and I would humbly ask for the sake of our district, and for the sake of those that work here every day, and most importantly for the sake of our children and students, that you try to remember it. Thank you for your time, and have a nice evening.”

Goble, in a different statement, said that the district is frustrated with the IDPH’s definition of an outbreak being classified as two or more positive cases in one classroom or confined space. Goble added, “when there is an outbreak all unvaccinated individuals within that space must quarantine.” The North Mac High School has nine positive cases of COVID-19, but because of the outbreak rules a high number of students are in quarantine. Gobel said in his statement, “This and this alone has devastated our high school in regard to the number of students that are forced to quarantine. We are quickly coming to a point where we are going to have to return to remote learning. As things stand now, over 30% of our high school students are in quarantine.”

On Monday August 30 via Facebook parents, students, and community members from Virden and Girard announced they would be outside the Macoupin County Courthouse the next afternoon in a show of support for the North Mac parents who had a court time set for 2 p.m. The court date was set to fight the initial quarantine of the football team members, which would have expired on September 1. Now that the High School is back to remote learning they have added that to their complaints as well. On Tuesday afternoon the lawn of the Courthouse was busy with a line of North Mac-ians waiting to get in to the courtroom. The court room was limited to 60 people, those who could not get in remained on the lawn to show their support.

