North Mac opens season with four wins at New Berlin Turkey Tournament

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The North Mac High School boys’ varsity basketball team began the season with four wins in its first five games at the Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament in New Berlin Nov. 25-29.

The Panthers open up the 2019-20 season at 4-1.

Vs. South County

North Mac stumbled in the first half and fell behind 27-24, but went on a 16-2 run to overtake South County 51-39 in the tournament opener Nov. 25.

Vs. Lutheran

In a game that consisted of shooting struggles and a mediocre 7-for-13 performance at the free throw line, the Panthers’ defense shut out Lutheran 8-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away late and get to 2-0 with a 37-25 win Nov. 26.

Tanner Wilson (14 points) and Grant Thoroman (11 points) both finished in double scoring figures for North Mac.

Vs. Lincolnwood

Lincolnwood started out with a 15-9 lead Nov. 27, but North Mac ignited for 22 points of offense en route to a 14-point second quarter advantage. The Panthers finished 22-for-33 at the charity stripe and held on for a 49-40 victory.

Vs. Meridian

North Mac was faced with its biggest deficit of the tournament against Meridian Nov. 29, but slowly chipped away and took the lead with five minutes to play in the game after being down by 12.

With the score tied 59-59, the Panthers committed a foul on a jumpshot with less than one second remaining until overtime. Meridian’s Riley Day was granted an additional pair of free throws by virtue of a North Mac technical foul and connected on three of four attempts to ice a thrilling 62-59 triumph.

Wilson scored 21 points and Evan Langellier added 19 for the Panthers in defeat.

Vs. New Berlin

The Panthers ended the week by cooling off an undefeated New Berlin squad, 42-36, Nov. 30. The host Pretzels got hot in the fourth quarter and went on a 22-9 run, but North Mac was able to weather the storm and escape with a fourth win in five games.

All-Tournament Team

Wilson, Thoroman, Graham Meisenhelter (Meridian), Jacob Jones (Meridian), Brenton Duffie (South County), Jackson Smith (South County), Shawn Goebel (Lincolnwood), Christian Knox (New Berlin), Will Cummings (New Berlin) and Jack Buerkett (New Berlin) were named to the Gene Bergschneider All-Tournament team.

Upcoming Games

The Panthers (4-1) travel to Athens Dec. 7 (6 p.m.) and host Carlinville Dec. 10 (7:30 p.m.).