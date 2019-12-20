Norman Robertson Sr.

Norman E. Robertson Sr., 74, of Plainview, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence.

Norman was born Febr. 4, 1945, in Carmi, a son of Jesse Lee and Martha Merkel Robertson.

Norman served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam.

He married Janet L. Gotcher December of 1963 in Caseyville.

Norman retired from Monterey Coal Company in Carlinville as a foreman and had worked underground as a roof-bolter. He enjoyed trucking after retirement and had been employed by several companies, (Curry Ice & Coal, Lippold and Arnett and Family Farms) to name a few.

His passion was working outdoors with his horses. They gave him relaxation and pride. He treasured his time with family and enjoyed an occasional trip to the boat.

Norman took his membership with the Plainview Masonic Lodge No. 461 and Shriners seriously and was proud to have served with the Marines in Vietnam.

Norman is survived by his wife; Janet L. Robertson, son, Norman Eugene (Cathy) Robertson, Jr. of Vandalia, Mich., Jesse Ray (Sue) Robertson of Yuma, Ariz., daughter and Kandie (Doug) Helbig of Carlinville; nine grandchildren; sister, Gwin (Roy) Kessler of O’Fallon, Mo. and several nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jessee Irene.

Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Plainview Masonic Lodge conducted rites after visitation.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery where military rites will be held.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.