Norman D. Sies

Norman D. Sies, 72, of Gillespie passed away at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Staunton to Carl H. and Opal (Chapman) Sies. He married Joyce M. (Keirle) Sies; she survives.

Mr. Sies was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was retired after having been a railroad laborer.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his daughters, Katina (Chester) Weller of Gillespie and Khara (Brian) Cox of Sawyerville; grandchildren, Matthew S. Davis II, Kirklund A. Davis, Mason D. Weller and Brilynn H. Cox; great-grandchildren, Kysen S. Davis and Daisy Lilly-Ann Roberts-Davis; sister, Carla (Jerry) Weatherford of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Mary Ellen Keirle of Swansea, Terry and Gayla Crites of Gillespie and Leo and Audrey Pottebaum of Rhineland, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Marla Kay Sies; and brothers, Art Sies and Gary Sies.

Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 1, from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating.

Memorials may be made to Staunton VFW, Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Memphis, Tenn., or cerebral palsy.

