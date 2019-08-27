Norman B. Bowman

Norman Bauer Bowman, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at his home, Prairie View Farm in Carlinville.

He was born, April 8, 1936 to Kedral and Clara (Bauer) Bowman in Carlinville. He graduated with the class of 1954 at Greenfield High School. On Oct 20, 1956, he married Donna McCawley at St. Michaels Church in Greenfield. Norman served in the Illinois National Guard from 1954 until 1957.

Norman was a farmer and purchased his farm in rural Carlinville in 1960. He was a 50+ year member of the Operating Engineer Local 520 (IUOE). He was a member of the Carlinville Elks, Ss. Mary and Joseph’s Catholic Church, and Macoupin County Farm Bureau. He was a past member of the Carlinville Jaycee’s, Carlinville Lions, Central Macoupin County Rural Water Board, and Seniors on Wheels ATV club. He was president of St. Catherine’s Cemetery Board. His hobbies were wood-working, cooking, gardening, hunting, fishing, and traveling with his wife and good friends Ron and Carolyn Rathke. He spent his life working as a farmer, operating engineer, and caring for his family.

Norman is survived by his loving wife, Donna Bowman of rural Carlinville; one son, Dennis (wife Gayle) Bowman of Maroa; three daughters, Dawn (husband John) Lounsbury of Port St. Joe, Fla., Jackie (husband Tom) Czuprynski of Bartlett and Julie (fiancé Jim Shannon) Dobbs of Des Peres, Mo.; and grandchildren, Bradley (Brenna) Bowman, Bridget (husband Ethan) Holly, Will (fiancée Melanie) Lounsbury, Tom (fiancée Monica) Lounsbury, Sarah Czuprynski, Sydney Czuprynski, Samantha Czuprynski, Luke Dobbs, Claire Dobbs, and Jack Dobbs. Also, survived by loving sisters-in-law Jan Goodman and Carol (Jim) Finchum and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kedral and Clara Bowman and his brother-in-law, Gene Goodman, nephews Rick Goodman and Luke Boente.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. A prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m., prior to visitation.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the church with Father Michael Haag and Deacon Denny Baker officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Hagaman.

Memorials are suggested to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Carlinville Area Hospital, or Ss. Mary and Joseph’s Catholic Church.

