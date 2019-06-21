Norma M. Keagy

Norma Maxine Keagy, 86, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday evening, June 13, 2019 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Norma was born on August 13, 1932 to Harry and Loretta (Schaefer) Klaus in Carlinville. She graduated from Carlinville High School as an honor student with the Class of 1950.

Norma married Russell E. Keagy on September 17, 1950 in Carlinville and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2013.

Norma was a housewife, helping Russell on the farm. After graduation, she started working as a secretary for Carlinville High School. Norma later worked for Dick Shirley Chevrolet and MJM as a bookkeeper and secretary in the 1950s and 1960s. She was a 4-H member in her youth. Norma was a member of Rockbridge United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, University of Illinois Home Extension, Chesterfield Community Club and the Macoupin County Historical Society. She loved crafts, hummingbirds and her flowers. Norma was most noted for her homemade pies.

Norma is survived by two sons, Dwayne (Karen) Keagy of Carmel, Ind. and John (Tricia) Keagy of Wood River; granddaughter, Sophie Keagy; grandson, Wyatt Keagy; sister, Melba Eichen of Carlinville; brother, Loren (Norma) Klaus of Glen Carbon; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Klaus of Carlinville; sister, Beverly (Dr. Jim) Holler of Platteville, Wisc.; sister-in-law, Jean Klaus of Carlinville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Robert Klaus; brother-in-law, Morrell Eichen; and nephew, Lynn Eichen.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 17, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 18 with the Rev. Kevin Hembrough officiating.

Burial followed in Chesterfield Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and Rockbridge United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.