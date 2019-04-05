Norma June Halteman

Norma June Halteman, 94, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health in Gillespie, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 4:23 pm.

Norma was born November 13, 1924, in Divernon, to Lester Slightom and Ruby (Wyatt) Slightom. She married John Halteman nearly 75 years ago on April 7, 1944 in St. Louis, MO.

After welcoming their seven children, the couple owned and operated two businesses, including the Western Auto store in Gillespie, from which they retired in 1985. She was also a homemaker. Norma’s family and friends will remember her as a kind, funny and generous woman who loved to share stories over a cup of coffee. She was physically active well in to her late 80s and invited anyone to join her for her daily three mile walk if they could keep up. She and John enjoyed golfing together and mastering the local courses near their home. She was an active and dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She joined November 1957 and earned her 50 year pin in 2007.

She is survived by her husband; children, Carol (Dave) Matheson of Springfield, Bob (Janice) Halteman of The Villages, FL, Perry (Kim) Halteman of Mt. Olive, Rita (Les) Kingery of Ward, AR, Nate (Vicki) Halteman of Carlinville, and Mary Ann (Ron) Drennan of Springfield. No conversation with Norma was complete without at least one story about her pride and joy, her 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Q. Halteman; granddaughter, Jennifer Rebecca Davis; brothers, Lester Slightom and Robert Slightom.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Norma’s love for dogs, the family requests donations to Adopt A Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL 62009.

