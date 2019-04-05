Norma Jean Kuciejcik

Norma Jean Kuciejcik, 81, of Gillespie passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:51 p.m. She was born June 17, 1937, in Gillespie to Michael Luketich & Elizabeth (Bain) Luketich.

She had worked at Macoupin County Mental Health and Sloan’s 5&10 Variety Store. Norma Jean had a good life. She went a lot of places, traveling the country, visiting family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, outings with ‘The Good Ole Girls’, camping and fishing at the lake, the outdoors, putzing in her yard, animals, having tea parties, and collecting tea stuff.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail L. (Jess) Remer of Gillespie; son, Keith Kuciejcik (companion, Valerie Walker) of Alabama; grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) Reid, Jamie Remer, Jason Remer and Kelly (J.Q.) Halteman; great-grandchildren, Degan Scott Vogel, Zane Remer, Jacob Remer, Brenna Halteman, and Quin Halteman; brother, Don Luketich; and sister-in-law, Carol Luketich.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Monica Kuciejcik; grandson, Jeremy Scott Remer; brother, Mike Luketich; sister, JoAnn Semplowski and brother, Russell Dale Luketich. She was a great mother, grandma, sister and friend. She will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in her honor on Sunday, April 28, at the Gillespie Civic Center from 1-3 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Benld Ambulance Service, Adopt A Pet, or wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.