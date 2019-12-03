Norma J. Glassbrenner

Norma J. Glassbrenner, 90, of Plainview died at Heritage Health of Litchfield Friday, Nov. 29 at 1:22 p.m.

She was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Fieldon, to Charles Narup and Catherine (Mossman) Narup. She married Fred E. Glassbrenner Jan. 10, 1953 in Fieldon. He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1986. She worked for the Ben Franklin Store in Bunker Hill for many years, before her retirement in 2002.

Norma was a 1947 graduate of Jersey Community High School. She is survived by her children, Karen (Steve) Bender of Williamsville; Patti Updike of Saint Charles, Mo.; Ann (John) Hilderbrand of Alton; Ralph (Paula) Glassbrenner of Plainview; Paul (Beth) Glassbrenner of Plainview; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Becker of Fishers, Ind. and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and spouse, Norma was presented in death by her brothers, Leonard Narup and Jerome Narup; and sisters, Vernetia Gullicksrud, Irene Erwin, Vera Dunham, Rosalie East Hughes and Loretta Linenfelser.

Friends may call Saturday, Dec. 7 at SS Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie from 9 to 11 a.m.

A funeral mass will be Saturday, Dec, 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be at St. Denis Cemetery, Shipman.

Memorials are suggested to HSHS Hospice or 5 A’s Animal Shelter in Alton. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.