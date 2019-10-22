Norma A Graham

Norma A Graham, 91, of Carlinville, formerly of Raymond, passed away Saturday Morning, October 19, 2019 at Heritage Health Care, Carlinville.

Norma was born on December 13, 1927 to Ira and Elsie (Dunkirk) Powell at Butler. On Feb. 15, 1951 she married Harold Maynard Graham in Raymond. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2019.

Norma graduated from Hillsboro High School with the class of 1945. Maynard and Norma farmed in the Harvel and Raymond area until he retired in 2001. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Raymond and was active in the Panhandle Food Pantry for many years.

Norma is survived by her three sons, Steven (Karen) Graham of Naples, Fla.; John (Mari) Graham of Redmind, Ore.; and Gary (Jill) Graham of Carlinville; three granddaughters, Alyssa (Trevor) Long, Carlee Graham and Katie Graham; two great-granddaughters, Zoie and Fiona Long; sister, Grace Carriker; brother-in-law, Dale (Joan) Graham of Litchfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by parents, Ira and Elsie Powell, her husband, Harold Maynard Graham; and sister, Wanda Hayden.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Community of Faith Church in Raymond.

A funeral service took place Oct. 23, 2019, at the church, with Pastor’s Tom Mulch and Jennifer Fieldon officiating.

Burial was in the Asbury Cemetery in Raymond.

Memorials are suggested to either the Panhandle Food Pantry or the Asbury Cemetery.