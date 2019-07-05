Nora L. Girth

Nora L. Girth, 78, of Wood River, formerly of Bunker Hill, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:10 a.m.

She was born March 10, 1941, in Madrid, Ia. to John Boccaleoni and Vera (Laver) Boccaleoni. She married Richard W. “Dick” Girth on February 16, 1963 at St. Mary’s Church in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2004. Nora was a 1959 graduate of Edwardsville High School and a 1962 graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Alton. She worked as a registered nurse for 38 years. Nora was dedicated to her grandkids’ education. She is survived by her daughters, Kimi (Mark) Jones of Cottage Hills and Kristy (Larry) DeLuka of Hillsboro; son, Rick (Tracie) Girth of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Matt and Katie DeLuka, Zach, Taylor and Reece Girth, Shelby Jones; sisters, Kathy Gray of Highland and Becky Boccaleoni of San Diego, Calif.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and brother, Jack Boccaleoni.

Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Staunton Hospital or St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.