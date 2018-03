Looking ahead to fall, bow hunters interested in hunting at Beaver Dam, take note of this message from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:



Archery Deer Applications for Beaver Dam/Horseshoe Lake: Archery deer hunting applications are available through March 30 for the special drawings at Beaver Dam State Park, Carlinville for the 2018-19 Illinois Archery Deer Hunting Season. Hunters can obtain an application either online or from the park office to apply. Site-specific applications will offer 11 weekly intervals at Beaver Dam State Park. Applicants must prioritize their hunting weeks and will be selected randomly in a lottery drawing. Find details here:



www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/IDNR-ArcheryDraws-March2018.pdf ... See MoreSee Less