Nine CHS football players named to All-SCC team
Carson Wiser earns spot on All-State roster
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Carlinville, Gillespie, Southwestern and Staunton were each among the Macoupin County high schools that featured multiple football players on this year’s All-South Central Conference team.
Carlinville led the way with nine representatives – Carson Wiser, Ethen Siglock, Colton Robinson, Zach Reels, Mason Patton, Aaron Wills, Conner Strutner, Mason Duckels and Ayden Tiburzi.
Chase Helvey, Zach Reiniesch, Josh Ranger, Reese Bussmann, Ronnie Monke, Evan Webb and Bryce Hohnsbehn filled seven slots for Gillespie.
Southwestern also got seven selections – Gavin Day, Blake Funk, Caleb Mary, Aaron Frost, Jacob Fisher, Quinten Strohbeck and Collin Robinson.
Braden Buffington, Kade Penrod, Jacob Dillon, Sam Best and Keegan Ralston made the cut for Staunton.
Wiser earns All-State honors
Wiser, an athlete who had never played football up until his junior year, was additionally selected as one of the Illinois High School Association Class 3A All-State wide receivers. Wiser was one of just 18 players chosen for this honor.
To read the complete story, see the November 25 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.