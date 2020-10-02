Nilwood man faces child porn charges

A 20-year-old Nilwood man faces multiple felony charges of child pornography.

Allyn Matthew Burtle has been charged with three counts of child pornography. The first charge stems from an incident which occurred between July 23 and 27 in which the defendant allegedly knowingly solicited, persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced an individual whom the defendant reasonably should have known to be younger than 13 to appear in a photograph or similar visual reproduction by computer in which the child was or would be depicted in a pose, posture or setting involved a lewd exhibition, according to the criminal complaint.

The second and third charges state the defendant allegedly knowingly “possessed a depiction by computer or other similar visual medium or reproduction” a computer file whom the defendant should have known to be younger than 13.

A preliminary hearing in Macoupin County Court is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m.