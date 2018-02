Today's sprinkles are welcome moisture to the area. The most recent map from the United States Drought Monitor indicates the eastern part of Macoupin County is in the midst of a "Moderate Drought" and the southwestern portion is in the midst of a "Severe Drought."



Below is a map from the state climatologist showing the county is about an inch and a half below its normal precipitation numbers during the past thirty days. This is something to keep an eye on since the county is also listed as six to seven inches below its normal precipitation rate for the last 90 days. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo