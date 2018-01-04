Nice weather, ironically, contributes to holiday shopping season

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 4, 2018) – Representatives from several Carlinville retail establishments said the unusually warm weather in December, particularly during the Christmas in Carlinville weekend Dec. 1-3, helped draw shoppers into their stores.

“Early in the month, when we had that really beautiful weather, people were out shopping,” said Sarah LoBue, owner of Main Street Florist. “We noticed, especially the weekend of the Carlinville Christmas, we had a lot of people out and about.” LoBue said she had not yet run this year’s final numbers for the season, but “I’d say we’re either right at or better than last year.”

Greg Whitler, owner of Heinz Furniture, said both foot traffic and sales were up this year at his business compared to last year. Asked about what he felt led to the increase, he said, “Maybe the economy, and weather was fairly nice.” He also noted that several local retailers offered specials for the holiday season.

“We think it went really well. We were pleased,” said Becky Bernhardt of Karla’s Jewelry, though she did not have any specific figures to go by. “The weather was absolutely beautiful, so I’m sure that helped. If it had been like it has here lately, I think that would have hindered it.”

Another suspected contributing factor is an increased commitment among area residents to shopping locally.

“I felt like we had a good Christmas, a good holiday season. I don’t know if I feel like we had more people than last year, but people wanted to buy,” said Jennifer Neff, owner of My Sister’s Closet. “I think people said ‘If we can get it here, why not get it here?’” She added, “I think it’s people wanting to see their communities thrive and investing their money in their communities rather than taking it out of town.”

Neff’s aunt, Cindy Geninatti, who co-owned My Sister’s Closet with her sister (Neff’s mother) Jan Geninatti until early 2016, said it seemed to her that the store was busier this season than it has been in years past. “I think people really tried to shop local,” she said.

LoBue echoed that sentiment. “I think more and more people are becoming aware of shopping local,” she said.

Bernhardt said she thinks it also helps when there are events and attractions on the square, more than is usually there. “It’s nice to have some extra things to draw people to the square,” she said, such as the carriage rides offered on the square during the Christmas shopping weekend.