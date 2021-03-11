Newspaper to sponsor candidate’s forum

The Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat will host a candidate’s forum at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Blackburn College was unable to host the event.

An audience will not be allowed at Lewis and Clark. However, the event will be livestreamed on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

This forum will be for the Carlinville mayor race and the Ward 4 alderman race, which are the only contested races in Carlinville.

Candidates who plan to attend include Beth Toon in the mayor race and Richard D. Brown II in the Ward 4 alderman race.

Sarah Oswald, in the mayoral race, declined to attend stating, “As the residents of our city and state continue to work towards getting past this health crisis, I’m respectfully declining an in-person and out of town debate. I would be happy to participate in a socially distanced sit-down interview with the paper or submit answers to questions for you to publish for your readers as it’s important that voters know where candidates stand on issues facing the community.”

The newspaper will conduct a separate live interview with Oswald and she will be asked the same questions as Toon. The interview will be posted on Facebook.

Victoria Wagstaff, a candidate for Ward 4 alderman, declined to participate. She is hosting a donation drive for Carlinville’s Head Start that day and has other commitments.

The newspaper is accepting questions to be considered for asking the candidates. Send suggestions, noting the particular race requested to pjendress@gmail.com. The deadline for question submissions is March 18.