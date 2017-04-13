In the News

4 13 17

SLUG: SIN

Sarah Williams of Staunton was named to the dean’s list with high honors at Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2016-17 winter quarter.

*****

Mackenzie Ikerman of Gillespie has received the Midwest Achievement Award and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for the 2107-18 academic year.

She is the daughter of Jeff and Wendy Ikerman of Gillespie and will be a 2017 graduate of Gillespie High School.

*****

The following Macoupin County students were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Blackburn College.

Brighton: Tina Hall and Erin Huff.

Bunker Hill: Amanda Carroll.

Carlinville: Dylan Adkins, Ross Albert, Christopher Best, Hetra Dufner, April Goodwin, Ashley Harbaugh, Candie Jurgens, Lisa Knight, Cristopher Miller, Ethan Scheldt, Brandon Secrist, Kristin Siglock, Rebecca Sprinkel and Aleisha Stiltner.

Gillespie: Jess Barker.

Girard: Wendy Pocklington.

Piasa: Timothy Lacy.

Staunton: Autumn Haas.

Virden: Trenton Allen.

*****

Arlen Magelitz of Virden recently performed with the University of Evansville jazz ensemble in concert with band leader Doc Stevenson as part of UE’s Patricia Snyder Concert and Lecture Series. Magelitz is an exercise science major at UE.

*****

Samantha Butcher of Carlinville and Adrienne Fouts of Girard were named to the winter 2016-17 dean’s list at Augustana College in Rock Island.

*****

Asa Donaldson of Virden, a senior at North Mac High School, has been accepted to the fall 2017 incoming class at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.