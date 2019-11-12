New tiles hung on the Carlinville Plaza

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Volunteers from 4-H, Boys and Girls Scouts, as well as individuals from around the community have created new tiles which were hung by Big Dog Construction around the businesses of Carlinville Plaza last week.

Scott Stinson of Central Realty Group from St. Louis, who owns the plaza space, asked Deb Gotcher of Deb’s ceramics if there was more artwork that could be added to spruce up the Plaza to raise awareness in the community that the Plaza is in the process of being revitalized.

“I said we have these tiles that have been here since the 1960s,” Gotcher said. “Why not make additional tiles in the same diamond-shaped design and just put them between the shops?

“Scott was excited about that,” Gotcher said. “It not only raised awareness of the area in the community but got the community involved in the process of painting these tiles.”

Stinson expressed interest that he would like to do more tiles in the future, as there are still blank spots left between many of the businesses.

“He paid for the whole thing,” Gotcher said. “The plaza owners picked up the whole cost of the tiles. He’s investing money in this plaza and you can tell. Scott owns the building, but he’s still gone above and beyond the call of duty. He’s trying hard to get people to notice that there are businesses out here again. It’s a growing area.”

Stinson, who lives in St. Louis, has already made a name for himself in giving to the Carlinville community. Last year he won the 2018 Generosity Award at the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce annual award dinner.

Stinson is currently looking for an anchor store for the Plaza and is open to ideas for new businesses for the space.