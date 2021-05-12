New Sandwich Shop, Poppy’s, Opens in Mt. Olive

Cameron Lewis (left) and wife Jamie Lewis pose for a photo next to the Poppy’s Entrance. Photo contributed by Cameron Lewis

In late March, Cameron Lewis of Carlinville opened Poppy’s, a sandwich shop in Mt. Olive. The store is located at 107 E. Main St., sharing its space with Hawthorn Tree’s Mt. Olive location.

The Poppy’s menu offers a variety of nostalgic 8” sandwiches served both hot and cold.

“The hot sandwiches are more like paninis,” stated Lewis. “They have a bit of crunch to them and are like a sort of smashed sub.”

Poppy’s gets their bread directly from B&K Bakery, another local business. They also slice their meats in-house, and the mayo, cubano sauce, and pickles are also made directly in the store.

“All of the recipes are homemade,” Lewis explained. “The shop is named after my grandpa- we called him Poppy. He would always make the best homemade sandwiches for me and my family when I was growing up. I decided to open Poppy’s for two main reasons: one, I really love sandwiches and the idea of making something tasty for people to eat, and two, it hits home for me.”

Before opening Poppy’s, Lewis was a youth pastor at Cross Church for seven years.

When asked his future goals for the shop, Lewis said that he would like to hire more employees and be able to invest in the community more.

Poppy’s is open from 11-3 on Tuesdays through Fridays and open from 11-2 on Saturdays. They can be found on Facebook and Instagram (@poppys_subs). They can also be reached at 217-999-8168.