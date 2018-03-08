New polling place for primary in Carlinville

CARLINVILLE (March 8, 2018) – The March 20 primary election in Macoupin County will include a change in one of the polling places.

In Carlinville 5, after the closing of the Church of Nazarene, it was announced by Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan that Bothwell Auditorium at Blackburn College will be the new polling place.

New voter registration cards were mailed to all voters in Carlinville 5 have a sticker stating that the polling place has changed.

Bothwell Auditorium is located at 700 College Avenue on the northeast side of the school.

Among propositions on the primary election ballot include whether or not to form a Northwestern Fire Protection District and should a special service area to provide ambulance service be created in the same area as Medora and Shipman’s Ambulance Service so those residents pay property taxes for the service at a rate of 0.3 percent.