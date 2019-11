New mural goes up on Advanced Eye Care

D.L. Whitlock-Geitl works until sunset on a new mural at the Advanced Eye Care building on North Broad Street Wednesday, Oct. 23. The mural is the vision of Dr. John Reid and the Carlinville Rotary Club. With husband Bernie Gietl, Whitlock-Geitl incorporated elements of the Carlinville community in each letter, including Abraham Lincoln, Route 66 and the Carlinville Cavaliers. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.