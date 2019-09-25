New MRI suite unveiled at CAH

MRI technician Eric Owens stated that he was “blessed” to be working at the new Shirley Mae Millard MRI suite. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The public got its first opportunity to view the new Shirley Mae Millard MRI suite as Carlinville Area Hospital gave a tour Sept. 18. The suite was named after Millard in honor of the extensive volunteer work she did at the hospital. Millard, who lived in Carlinville, passed away on March 9.

The suite became operational at the end of July. The tube of the MRI machine is only approximately four feet deep, which is much more open than machines in the past and allows claustrophobic patients a little relief. Many patients find most machines so cramped that they turn down treatment. According to MRI technician Eric Owens, Carlinville has the shortest machine available in the industry.

Owens was present to show guests the state-of-the-art, hi-resolution images that the machines produces, as well as explain all of the suite’s capabilities in detail.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Owens said. “This is the ideal job for me.”

Owens stated that the system runs on the latest Siemens software, which he says is the best software available for the job.

The hospital previously had a mobile MRI suite, which patients found uncomfortable. Owens stated that the new facility is an acute care facility, but they’re no longer using acute care equipment.

“We can do any work that a big facility can,” Owens said. “There’s nothing that we can’t image.”

Millard’s husband, Daniel M. Millard, attended the event with a smile on his face. D. Millard worked in oil fields in Virginia before meeting the Collinsville native. The two were married for 68 years before she passed.

According to Melissa Fernandez CAH, the response from the community has been so positive that the location had already given an average month’s worth of MRIs by Sept. 18.

Fernandez was shocked at the number of people who turned out for the event. The room was crowded for the two hours the suite was open to the public.

“The community is definitely showing appreciation for the suite,” Fernandez said.