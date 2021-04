New members initiated into CHS National Honor Society

Recently, Claire Behme, Peyton Dahler, Mason Duckels, Megan Dunn, Ariana Ewing, Emma Gansz, Caroline Gibbel, Braylee Gilmore, Annabelle Hulin, Charlie Kessinger, Jacob Petrovich, Eli Ratcliff, Dustin Roberts, Dane Rosentreter, Sophia Ruffatto, Briana Sanchez, Catherine Sims, Lauren Summers, Ayden Tiburzi, Aidan Tosh, Mia Verticchio, Aaron Wills and Grace Wilton became the newest initiates for the Carlinville High School National Honor Society. They joined current NHS members Brigid Dunn (President), Abigail Way (Vice President), Loralei Wofford (Secretary/Treasurer), Josh Davis, Tori Hartson, Anthony Joiner, Elsa Mefford, Matilda Mitchell, Faith O’Dell, Ann Rogers, Cameron Strubbe and Madison Wieties. Pictured, from left, (back row) NHS sponsor Kathy Bridges, Ratcliff, Duckels, Petrovich, M. Dunn, Summers, Behme, Rosentreter, Tiburzi, Wills, Roberts, Tosh, Gibbel, Verticchio, Hulin, Gilmore, Gansz and CHS principal Patrick Drew; (front row) Ruffatto, Ewing, Sims, Wieties, Hartson, O’Dell, Wofford, B. Dunn, Way, Rogers, Mefford, Mitchell, Davis, Strubbe and Joiner. Photo contributed.