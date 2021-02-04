New Illinois State Senator to be named Feb. 6

New Illinois State Senator to be named Feb.

Macoupin County Board member named as one of eight finalists

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The 48th Legislative District Committee is nearing the completion of the process in terms of naming a new individual to replace Andy Manar, who recently resigned as Illinois State Senator.

The committee plans to make the final decision Saturday, Feb. 6.

On Jan. 26, the committee reviewed 11 applications and selected eight finalists that were interviewed for the Senator position Jan. 30, including Roberta Vojas of the Macoupin County Board.

Read the rest of the article in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat. 2-4-21