New Gillespie Lake’s unexpected visitor

A driver for Logan Hollow Fish Farm in Murphysboro was delivering striped bass to Gillespie’s New Lake April 26, when the brake on the truck failed to hold, sending the vehicle and the fish down the boat ramp and into the lake.

Driver Pete Reiff said he parked the truck, set the brake, then went to use the restroom when he heard someone yell, “Hey, your truck’s rolling!”

Gillespie Police and Unit 7 fire fighters responded just after 11 a.m. to find the truck drifting about 110 feet away from the boat ramp. The dive team from the Litchfield Fire Department responded to attach a tow hook from a heavy duty tow truck brought in from Davis Towing in Carlinville. It took about it took about two hours to remove the truck from the lake.

Matt Lentz, a conservation officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), was called in to assess the situation. He reported there were no injuries and the truck’s fuel tank did not rupture, which is an important factor given the New Lake is the source of the city’s water supply.

The truck was there to deliver 2,000 hybrid striped bass to the lake. As a result of the accident, Gillespie not only got the 2,000 fish they were expecting, they also received an additional 500 sunfish that were out for delivery at a different location.

The hybrid striped bass were purchased in an effort to help reduce the shad population at the lake. For the first few years, the striped bass will be catch and release only, until they are larger and the shad population is under control, at which point the city may choose to put a length limit on them.

The city decided to purchase the fish after they found out the IDNR would cover half of the $3,000 cost. A contribution from a private donor covered $1,000 of the city’s share, leaving the city responsible for just $500. The city will not be charged for the sunfish.