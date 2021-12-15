New diner sharpens the Carlinville town edge

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

When Julie Brown retired after working a lifetime in the restaurant business at Subway, Pizza Hut and McClintock’s, she never expected the next opportunity that was destined to come for her family.

After the building that once housed Crabby’s Supper Club and The Glades became vacant, Brown’s brother-in-law approached her and wanted to purchase the business. Brown was asked to run it but respectfully declined. However, when requested to do the book work, she accepted and that triggered a domino effect. Now, she is the boss at the new Town’s Edge Diner, located on the eastern outskirts of Carlinville.

“I originally told him that I wasn’t going to do this,” J. Brown said. “But, then it turned into way more than just the book work and now here we are. The opportunity just fell into our lap. We’ve heard that Carlinville needed this and so we wanted to fill that void.”

J. Brown is assisted by her daughter-in-law Brittany Brown, who originally was working in the healthcare field. B. Brown is additionally a former Crabby’s waitress.

“I just decided that I was tired from driving so far and I’ve always loved the restaurant part more,” B. Brown said. “So, we decided to do this together.”

The Town’s Edge Diner is 100 percent driven by the Brown family tradition.

B. Brown’s husband helps cook some of the food, her youngest son assists when he can and J. Brown’s husband contributes in cutting meats.

“Our goal is obviously to make some money over the years but we want to serve quality food to the public,” B. Brown said..

“We want families in here,” J. Brown said. “We want to lean more towards that and make it that kind of an atmosphere.”

When the new restaurant opened Dec. 1, the Browns didn’t have to wait long for their first major gathering. In fact, the crowd was so large that not even a wide space consisting of multiple dining rooms could house the entirety of it.

“During the Christmas market, we actually had to delay people because all of the tables were full,” B. Brown said. “We had to do that last Friday too.”

“It was generally about a 30 to 40-minute wait,” J. Brown said. “But, most of the people understood with it being a new restaurant and said that they would come back and try it some other time. Everything we’ve heard so far has been good.”

The Browns have also had successful turnouts at their ‘All-you-can-eat’ family-style pork chop and chicken Sundays, which have been big hits.

“It’s been a success both times we’ve done it thus far,” J. Brown said. “Everyone loves it.”

J. Brown added that restaurant banquet hall has already been booked for a pair of upcoming Christmas parties.

According to J. Brown, the restaurant has obtained its liquor license and intends to start serving alcoholic beverages beginning this weekend.

“It’s going to be very minimal,” J. Brown said. “We’ll have wines, a little hard liquor and beers. We don’t want this to be a bar like the ones uptown. We’re here for the restaurant industry.”

The Browns hope to add desserts to the menu by mid-January.

The Town Edge Diner opens at 10:30 a.m. Closing time is 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

For more information, call 217-854-4440, send an email to townsedgediner48@yahoo.com or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.