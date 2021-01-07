New diabetes and domestic violence laws to take effect in 2021

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

2021 is expected to be a glimmering ray of hope for diabetes patients and domestic violence survivors. Both of these new laws went into effect Jan. 1.

“There were a far fewer new laws this year because of the pandemic-shortened session,” said John Patterson of the U.S. Senate’s Communication Department. “Many if not most of the initiatives that were approved dealt directly with the pandemic and had immediate effective dates.”

Diabetes’ law

Illinois is becoming just the second state in US history to help reduce out-of-pocket costs for diabetes patients in need of prescription insulin. Co-payments will be capped at $100 for each 30-day supply.

“This was definitely the most impactful,” said Manar, whose bill indicated this change.

Reports have indicated that the United States’ insulin prices and average costs had been skyrocketing over the years, nearly to the point of tripling.

Insulin is required for people with type 1 diabetes to survive. This is also the case for some particular individuals with type 2 diabetes, as their pancreases produces little to none of the blood and sugar regulation hormones that are essential for survival.

“Health care is a right for all, not a privilege and that is why I am so proud that we created an insulin price cap that successfully puts patients above profit,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press release.

