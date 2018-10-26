New book details Carlinville hauntings

A new book by Macoupin County native Kaylan Schardan, Haunted Carlinville: History and Hauntings that Shaped Macoupin County, explores the haunted and strange history of this former prairie land.

The book is inspired by the American Hauntings’ Haunted Carlinville Tour, led by Schardan and operating since 2015. Guests of the tour learn the darker side of Carlinville history as well as local ghost stories while they are escorted around the city. This new publication features an in-depth look into the scandals, murders, and spirits that are said to inhabit not only Carlinville’s past but also its present.

Learn the history and hauntings behind the early days of Carlinville settlement and buildings such as the “Cannonball” Jail, “Million Dollar” Courthouse, and the site of a massacre that occurred on the town square. Haunted Carlinville ventures out into other portions of Macoupin County and explores the tragedies and crimes that led to some of the unfortunate and unsavory moments in local history, including disastrous mining accidents and mobsters who made a fortune in the county during prohibition.

Through research, personal accounts, interviews with locals and a few paranormal investigations, Haunted Carlinville dives deep into the unexplained of Macoupin County. “After researching the history of Carlinville and the surrounding area, I realized many of the stories made me feel as though they were screaming to have a voice,” Schardan said. “I’m happy to share them with others and finally bring that history to light.”

One of the goals of the Haunted Carlinville tour and book is to revive tourism and interest in Macoupin County. “I hope we can spread the word that Macoupin County is rich in notable history, even haunted history, that is worthy of a visit,” Schardan said.

Haunted Carlinville is available online at americanhauntingsink.com. The website also allows visitors to sign up for Haunted Carlinville tours, ghost hunts and other American Hauntings events featured throughout the state and around the country.