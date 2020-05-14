New board member sworn in

Chi Ebert-Pelo was sworn in at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. It is for an unexpired term in District 1 that ends Dec. 7, 2020.

She replaces former board member Mike Tranter of Staunton, who tendered his resignation.

Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan said the person appointed has to be a member of the same party as the vacancy. In this instance, the Democratic Party made a recommendation on who should be selected, Duncan said.

Other appointments

In addition to the new board member, the board approved several appointments at Tuesday evening’s meeting, including:

• Appointed Larry Schmidt as chair of the Labor Management Committee;

• Re-appointed Brian Mitchell to the Carlinville Fire Protection District for a three-year term ending April 30, 2020;

• Re-appointed George Kruse to the Girard Fire Protection District for a three-year term ending April 30, 2023;

• Re-appointed Ronald Dustman to the Staunton Fire Protection District for a three-year term ending April 30, 2023;

• Re-appointed Wesley Campbell and Lyle Stoecker to the Unit No. 7 (Gillespie) Fire Protection District for a three-year term ending April 30, 2023;

• Re-appointed Martin Jones to the Virden Fire Protection for a three-year term ending April 30, 2023;

• Appointed Jimmie Powell and Brock Campbell to the Panther Creek Cemetery Board to fill the unexpired term of Carol Woolfolk and Suzanne Woolfolk;

• Re-appointed William Hays and Eric Allison to the South Palmyra Rural Water District Board for a four-year term that expires April 30, 2024.