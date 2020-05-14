‘Never seen anything like this’

Local funeral homes are seeing many plan visitations or gatherings for a later date when it’s safe to gather. Burials can take place, but most are just for family members only.

“Almost all services are private family graveside service as mandated by the federal and state government with the 10 people gathering rule,” said Brent Davis of Davis Anderson Funeral Home. “In my 43 years as as a licensed funeral director I have never seen anything like this before. The closest disease we dealt with was the AIDS virus.”

Davis thinks it will be a matter of months before a sense of normalcy can return.

“Even when the ban is lifted, the virus will not be gone and we will not be out of the woods on this disease for months,” Davis said. “This will still be hanging over our heads and health for several months.”