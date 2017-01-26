Never Say Dey: Bunker Hill rallies for fifth at county

Ashley Dey was struggling to shoot the basketball Saturday in the girls’ fifth-place game of the Macoupin County tournament.

But the Bunker Hill junior knocked down three huge shots late in regulation and in overtime as the Minutemaids overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat North Mac 52-50, taking fifth in the county.

Sophie Starks paced North Mac (7-12) early with eight of her team’s 10 first quarter points, including a pair of three-point makes. North Mac led 10-6 after one quarter, eventually taking an 18-9 lead midway through the second quarter.

Bunker Hill closed within 18-16 on a pair of Mallory Schwegel baskets and a three-pointer by Megan Lesemann. North Mac would take a 22-16 halftime lead.

With the lead down to 22-21, Starks hit back-to-back three-pointers and Brooke Meador hit a shot to give North Mac a 30-21 lead after a 9-0 run. Cailynn Martin kept North Mac on top with a pair of hoops late in the quarter, and the Panthers led 34-25 entering the fourth quarter.

The body language of the teams changed in the fourth as the Minutemaids, down 39-34, scored five straight to tie the game 39-39 on a Schwegel basket with two minutes left.

North Mac then got a basket from Alli Kallenbach and two free throws from Ashley Yemm to go ahead 43-29 with 56 seconds left.

The Minutemaids would rally again, getting a three-pointer from Dey with 40 seconds left to pull within 43-42. Yemm hit two more free throws inside of 15 seconds left to make it 45-42 North Mac. Dey misfired on a three-pointer to tie the game from the left wing inside of 10 seconds left, but the long rebound came out to the Minutemaids, who found Dey again from nearly the same spot. This time, she sank a three-pointer as time ran down, forcing overtime at 45-45.

Bunker Hill’s first lead of the game came on a Dey rebound/basket at 47-46 early in overtime.

Meador answered with a hoop and the Panthers regained the lead. But a steal and basket by Schwegel, followed by another basket moments later by Schwegel, gave Bunker Hill a 51-48 lead.

It was 52-50 with the Panthers inbounding late in overtime. They tried inbounding the ball off a Bunker Hill player with her back to the play. The ball was recovered by the Minutemaids however, and time elapsed ending the game.

Schwegel finished with 25 points for the Minutemaids (8-14), while Dey had 10. Bunker Hill was 19 of 59 from the field and 10 of 20 at the foul line with 20 turnovers.

Starks had 14 points for North Mac, which was 19 of 44 shooting from the field and eight of 13 at the foul line, with 24 turnovers.

Third place

Gillespie 41, Southwestern 40

The Miners held off an improving Southwestern team in the third place game Saturday.

The Piasa Birds (6-15) led 21-19 at the half, and the game was tied 32-32 entering the fourth quarter, where the Miners were able to hold on, improving to 12-9.

Amanda Schmidt scored 18 points for Gillespie, which was four of eight at the foul line.

Jenna Moore and Mallory Novack both scored 12 points and Samantha Burns had 11 for Southwestern, which was 11 of 13 at the foul line.

Thursday’s Games

Tournament pool play concluded on the girls side on Thursday night.

The first game had Bunker Hill winning a 33-22 game from Staunton.

The Bulldogs (3-16) were eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

Staunton led 4-0 early but a 19-0 Bunker Hill run gave the Minutemaids a 19-4 lead midway through the second quarter.

Then Staunton closed the half with nine straight points, six from Mackenzie Foster, and pulled within 19-13 at the half.

Schwegel scored six of her team’s eight points in the fourth quarter, and Bunker Hill led 27-17 after three quarters.

Bunker Hill made enough plays down the stretch to pull out the win.

Schwegel had 18 points to lead Bunker Hill, which was 12 of 43 from the field and seven of 13 at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Staunton was led by Foster’s 11 points. They were nine of 44 from the field and three of eight from the foul line with 19 turnovers.

Mt. Olive 54, North Mac 19

The middle game of the tournament on Thursday had Mt. Olive holding North Mac to just four second half points, as the Wildcats advanced to the county championship game.

North Mac did what it could to stay in the game in the first half. Hannah Tomasko had nine first half points for the Panthers, who trailed 14-8 after one quarter and 22-15 at the half.

But Mt. Olive pushed up the defense with a 26-2 run in the third quarter, including a 21-0 run at one point.

Jill Niehaus had nine points in the quarter, and Zoe Murphy had eight in the quarter.

Bailey Stauffer had the lone points for North Mac in the second half, with a field goal in each quarter.

Niehaus led Mt. Olive with 15 points; Murphy had 14 and Henke 12. The Wildcats sank 21 of 57 shots from the field and 12 of 23 free throws with 19 turnovers.

Tomasko had nine and Stauffer eight for North Mac, nine of 25 from the field and zero of five at the foul line. They committed 38 turnovers in the game, 17 in the third quarter alone.

Carrollton Tournament

GFNW 47, Routt 46

At the Carrollton Tournament opener on Saturday, the 15th-seeded Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers pulled off the only upset on Day One, holding off a Routt comeback for a one-point win.

GFNW led 24-20 at the half and opened a 41-28 lead entering the fourth quarter. The seventh-seeded Rockets outscored GFNW 18-6 in the final quarter, coming up a point shy.

Next up for the Tigers is a second round game with the top team in the state for Class 1A, Lebanon, on Wednesday night.

Kassidy Walters scored 21 points and Laiken Heavener added nine for the Tigers.

Southwestern 57, Staunton 24

At Piasa, the Lady Birds picked up a South Central Conference win on Monday night, defeating Staunton.

Southwestern (7-15, 2-4) led 24-2 after the first quarter.

Staunton (3-19, 0-8) was led by Abby Scanzoni with eight points. Kaleigh Pirok had five rebounds and Rebecca Caldierero had three steals.

Bunker Hill 55, East Alton-WR 39

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemaids led 14-4 after one quarter and 30-14 at the half en route to a Prairie State Conference win over the Oilers Monday night.

Schwegel scored 25 points and Dey added 11 for the Minutemaids (9-14).

Mt. Olive 66, South County 36

At Waverly, the Wildcats kept rolling along with a 30-point road win Monday night.

Murphy scored 20 points, while Niehaus added 17 for the Wildcats (22-2).

North Mac 64, Maroa-Forsyth 56

At Virden, the Panthers defeated Maroa-Forsyth in a Sangamo Conference clash Monday night.

The Panthers took a 25-22 halftime lead and made it 46-33 after three quarters.

Stauffer had 20 points for North Mac, while Tomasko added 12. Annie Ibberson and Sophie Starks had 10 each.