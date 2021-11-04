Nelda Edsall

Nelda Edsall, 97, of Plainview, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1924, in Plainview the daughter of the late John Harry and Ethel (Bullman) Simmermaker.

Nelda married Richard Edsall on August 15, 1942, in Carlinville. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2001.

She was a graduate of Shipman High School, later working for Baker Plastics for several years. Nelda was a member of the Eastern Star and a charter member of the Macoupin County Historical Society.

She enjoyed square dancing and spending time with her family.

Nelda is survived by three children, Joyce (Leroy) Allen of Shipman, Jackie (Lewis) Watts of Brighton, Wayne (Vickie) Edsall of Shipman; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ethel; husband, Richard; grandson, Donald Simons; brothers, Lynn and Weldon Simmermaker.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.

Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com