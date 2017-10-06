Neda M. Guiliacci, 100

SAWYERVILLE (Oct. 6, 2017) – Neda M. Guiliacci, 100, of Sawyerville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Heritage Health of Staunton.

She was born July 9, 1917, in Staunton to William and Anna (Lorenzi) Dal Pozzo. She married Sesto Guiliacci on Nov. 11, 1948, in Carlinville; he preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 1993.

Mrs. Guiliacci was a homemaker.

Surviving are her step-daughter-in-law, Judy Andrews of Burbank, Calif.; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Dal Pozzo; sister, Victoria Bof; and step-sons, Marlan Guiliacci and Ronald Guiliacci.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 9, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

