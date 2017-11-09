Nathan M. Heaton, 32

Nathan M. Heaton, 32, of Gillespie passed away at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Gillespie.

He was born June 13, 1985, in Litchfield, a son of Charles L. Heaton and Tammy M. (Kalaher) Semplowski.

Mr. Heaton was a construction laborer.

Surviving are his father, Charles (Pamela) Heaton of Litchfield; mother, Tammy (Wally) Semplowski of Gillespie; girlfriend, Nikki Winters of Gillespie; daughter, Alana Heaton of Gillespie; son, Dakota Heaton of Gillespie; brother, Derek (Brittany) Heaton, currently stationed in Maryland with the U.S. Navy; sisters, Christina Semplowski of Gillespie, Heather (Shaun) Zeller of Litchfield, Stephanie Heaton of Litchfield and Meghann (Marshall) Bechtel of Coffeen; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, at Kravanya Funeral home in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses or to the Nathan Heaton Children’s Trust Fund.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.