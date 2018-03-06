Naomi L. Lancaster, 86

GILLESPIE (March 6, 2018) – Naomi L. Lancaster, 86, of Gillespie, IL, passed away Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at 6:15 am., at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Gillespie.

She was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Carlinville to Loyd Cole & Margaret (Dorks) Cole.  She married Robert P. Lancaster, Sr. on Aug. 6, 1949 in Piggott, Arkansas.  He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 1996.

She was a homemaker & beautician.  Naomi was a member of the United Methodist Church, Gillespie.  She enjoyed playing cards and being around her children and grandchildren.  She always had a smile and a good sense of humor.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Laura) Lancaster, Jr of Gillespie; daughter, Karen (Donald) Millmier of Donnellson, IA; grandchildren, Talli (Steve) Denney, Amy (Ty) Schmidt, Cory (Fiancée, Allison Kramer) Millmier, Michael (Katrina) Lancaster, and Leanne (Karl) Kruse; great-grandchildren, Elise Denney, Megan Denney, James Schmidt, Charlee Schmidt, Ian Lancaster, Evan Lancaster, Karly Kruse, and Kylie Kruse; brother, Albert “Dale” Cole; sister, V. Geraldine Lambert; sister-in-laws, Billie Cole and Marjorie Leefers; brother-in-law, William (Daisy) Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Ruth Cole; brothers, Marvin  Cole and Harlan Cole; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Robert Nation; sister-in-law, Betty Cole; and brother-in-law, Jim Leefers.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2018, at  Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.  Funeral services were Friday, March 2, 2018 at 12 p.m., at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, with Rev. Dennis Hill officiating.

Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library, United Methodist Church of Gillespie or Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7.

Visit www.kravanyafuneral.com to leave online condolence.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

