Nancy Jean O’Dell

Nancy Jean (Sparks) O’Dell, 68 of Virden, passed away in her home on Wednesday evening, Oct. 20, 2021.

Nancy was born in Peoria on Feb. 23, 1953 to Jean (Spears) and Kyle Sparks.

She graduated from Lowpoint-Washburn High School in 1971 where she met her high school sweetheart, Dave O’Dell. They married June 17, 1972.

Nancy worked in the insurance business until 2000 when she retired to enjoy her role as “Nana.” Nancy was happiest with her family but was also an avid reader. She served on the Board of the Grand Prairie of the West Public Library in Virden for many years and was in the Virden Ladies Book Club. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Virden. Her other interests included cooking, gardening and playing Bunco with her friends.

She is survived by her husband; children, Steve (Jodi) of Auburn and Stacey of Virden; grandchildren, Brady, Bailey and Ashley Hughes; and Faith, Grady and Liam O’Dell; sister, Judy (Mike) Hasty; aunts Margie (Wayne) Scharnhorst and Wilda Hand both of West Plains, MO. Doris Spears of Bolivar, MO, Barbara (Duane) Jennings and Norma DeReus, both of Prairie City, IA; sister-in-laws; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and uncles, Glen Hand, Jack Spears, Joe Sparks, Dorr Sparks and Ernie DeReus.

Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Virden, with Rev. Dr. John Huxtable officiating.

Burial followed in the Virden Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grand Prairie of the West Public Library, 142 West Jackson Street, Virden, IL 62690.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.